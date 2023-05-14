Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 141 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.