Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of REGN opened at $744.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $789.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $757.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.