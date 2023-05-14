DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.