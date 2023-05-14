Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of Silvercorp Metals worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVM. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

