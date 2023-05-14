Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $112,000 Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HERO stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

