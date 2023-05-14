TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,229,000 after buying an additional 429,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,451,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $120.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.