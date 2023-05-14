Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

