Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE:U opened at $29.65 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

