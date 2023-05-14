Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 7,504 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.