HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

