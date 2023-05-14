STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.