Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $201,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AA opened at $35.37 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

