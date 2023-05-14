HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.41 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total transaction of $1,215,405.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,320 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 1.6 %

Gartner stock opened at $310.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

