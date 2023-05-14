HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

