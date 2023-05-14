HighTower Advisors LLC Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

