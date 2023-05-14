HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $154.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.61.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
