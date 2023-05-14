Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.81% of Dorian LPG worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,000 shares of company stock worth $13,565,670 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

NYSE LPG opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

