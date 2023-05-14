HighTower Advisors LLC Has $22.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.42 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.