HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Novartis by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

