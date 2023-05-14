UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,699 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $50,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $23.17 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

