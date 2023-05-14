Prudential PLC Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $145.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

