Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 126,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

