Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average is $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

