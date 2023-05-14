Prudential PLC Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

