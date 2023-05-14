Prudential PLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $376.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.08. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

