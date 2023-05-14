Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,811 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,934.83.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

