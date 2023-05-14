Raymond James & Associates Sells 55,256 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $25,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.81 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

