Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after buying an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after buying an additional 368,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

