Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Exelon by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Exelon stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.