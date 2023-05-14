Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Exelon by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Exelon stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
