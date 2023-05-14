Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 52,645 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYE. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 910.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 318,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

