Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after buying an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.01 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

