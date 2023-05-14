Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

