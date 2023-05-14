Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares valued at $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

