750 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $487.47 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock worth $2,518,927 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

