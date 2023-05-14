Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kennametal by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kennametal by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Kennametal by 396.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $25.68 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.