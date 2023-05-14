Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 891,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 142,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 540,731 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,280,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after buying an additional 869,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.