iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

