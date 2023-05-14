Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $285,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

