Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

