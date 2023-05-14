Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,538,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 133.80%.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
