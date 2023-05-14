Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,538,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 133.80%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.