Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

