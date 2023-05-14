JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 329.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

