ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.47.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,942. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

