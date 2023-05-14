Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 12,929 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,562 shares of company stock worth $2,342,697 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.50 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

