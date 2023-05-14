Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invesco were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Invesco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

