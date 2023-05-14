Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day moving average is $166.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.