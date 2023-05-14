Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZM opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 199.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,705. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

