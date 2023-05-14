Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,895 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 155,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.73. The company has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

