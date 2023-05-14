Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,622 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $214,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE JNJ opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.73.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
