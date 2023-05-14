Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $117.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

